Kylie Kelce mourns the loss of family dog, Winnie: “I lost part of my soul today”

By Jessica MacAulay, Joe Brandt

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Philadelphia fans’ favorite family just lost a member of their own. Kylie Kelce, wife of former Eagles center Jason Kelce, revealed in a heartfelt Instagram post that their family dog, Winnie, passed away on Thursday.

Winnie was an Irish wolfhound, a breed that Kylie Kelce called “God’s gift to earth.” As a child, she collected photos of the fluffy breed from Google and had a whole folder dedicated to them on her computer’s desktop.

“I lost part of my soul today, but I know she is at peace. I love you, Winn. You will always be my first born child,” her tribute to the late pup on Instagram read in part.

Condolences poured in under the photo, including one from Kylie Kelce’s brother-in-law, Travis Kelce.

“🥺🥺 You have Winn an amazing life Ky!!” @killatrav wrote on Instagram.

The Pennsylvania SPCA also sympathized in the post’s comments.

“Dogs lives are too short. Their only fault, really. We are so very sorry for this immense loss. But, we are so grateful that you gave Winnie the best life. That is all we ever dream of. ❤”

This comes just two days after Kylie Kelce was named one of Cabrini University’s final commencement speakers.

Kylie Kelce is a Cabrini alumna – in 2017, she received a degree in communications and was a starter on the field hockey team all four years at the school. She is set to address Cabrini’s undergraduates and another alum, Dr. Rachel Slaughter, will speak to students receiving graduate and doctoral degrees.

The 2024 commencement ceremonies will be Cabrini’s last after it was announced the school will be acquired by Villanova University, another nearby Catholic school. The Cabrini commencement ceremonies are on May 19, 2024.

