Mother of Cairo Jordan, 5-year-old found dead in suitcase, arrested after nearly 2 years

By Alex Suckow

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Indiana (WLKY) — After nearly two years on the run, the mother of a boy found dead in a suitcase has been arrested.

Back in April 2022, 5-year-old Cairo Jordan’s body was discovered in the woods of Washington County, Indiana, by some mushroom hunters. It was in a vibrant, memorable Las Vegas-branded suitcase.

Months later, police announced that his mother, Dejaune Anderson, of Atlanta, was charged with his murder.

On Friday, just shy of two years since the boy was found, Indiana State Police said Anderson was taken into custody across the country in Arcadia, California.

They said a detective received a tip earlier in the week that helped them locate her. She was arrested without incident on Thursday night and is being held at a Los Angeles jail.

“Our detectives have worked tirelessly to bring justice to this case,” ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said Friday.

He said she will be transferred back to Indiana. If she’s willing to waive extradition, she could be back soon.

Records showed that Anderson believed her child was evil and possessed by demons, and that was her motivation to kill him.

Police say another woman, Dawn Coleman, helped Anderson dump the boy’s body. She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder back in November.

“It’s still a somber day, but we’re very, very pleased and happy that we have who we believe everybody to be involved in this tragic murder case in custody at this time so the investigation can move forward,” Wheeles said.

Officials say Cairo died of an electrolyte imbalance caused by a severe stomach bug. They said he died within a week of his body being discovered.

He was buried in June 2022 at a Salem, Indiana, cemetery. At the time, the police chaplain called him an “unknown angel.”

On Friday, ISP said people still visit and bring flowers to his grave.

