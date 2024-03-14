Texas Southern University Sports Hall of Fame Unveils Star-Studded 2024 Induction Class

By Lisa Valadez

March 13, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a momentous occasion, the Texas Southern University Sports Hall of Fame, reinstated this year, has unveiled its first induction class since 1996. The star-studded lineup comprises 24 former student-athletes, coaches, and contributors from various sports disciplines including baseball, bowling, softball, women’s basketball, volleyball, and administration.

The Texas Southern University Sports Hall of Fame, an organization dedicated to honoring exceptional athletes, coaches, and supporters of the University Athletic Program, aims to perpetuate the legacy of those who have brought fame and distinction to the University, City, State, and Nation. The 2024 induction class will be celebrated during Homecoming week in October.

Among the distinguished inductees are Dave Bethany, former head track & field coach, who secured an impressive 46 SWAC Championships and developed numerous Olympic athletes; Donovan Campbell, a baseball standout drafted by the Atlanta Braves; and Sonja Dixon, a three-sport athlete excelling in women’s track & field, volleyball, and basketball.

Other notable inductees include Clyde E. Duncan, Sr., current TSU men’s track & field coach and SWAC Hall of Famer; Willie Ellison, an NFL veteran and SWAC Hall of Famer; and Dr. Dwalah Fisher, renowned for her contributions to TSU’s volleyball program and SWAC Hall of Famer.

The class also features exceptional talents such as Thomasina Garza, a dominant force in softball; Dr. Kevin Granger, Sr., former NCAA scoring leader in men’s basketball and current Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics at TSU; and John “Doc” Harvey, who served as TSU’s athletic trainer for over four decades.

Additionally, the induction class includes individuals who have left an indelible mark on their respective sports, such as Chantel Jefferson, the first-ever bowler named to TSU Sports Hall of Fame; Shonda Johnson, a two-time SWAC Volleyball MVP; and Michael Strahan, NFL Hall of Famer and current television personality.

The diverse list of honorees underscores the rich athletic history and achievements at Texas Southern University. Each inductee has played a pivotal role in shaping the university’s athletic legacy and inspiring future generations of student-athletes.

For the complete list of inductees and more information about the Texas Southern University Sports Hall of Fame, visit TSU Sports Hall of Fame website.

