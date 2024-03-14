Rapper Offset gives Baltimore high schoolers $30K in gifts, groceries in surprise visit

By Andrew Adeolu

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — Georgia rapper Offset surprised students at Dunbar High School on Tuesday for their stellar academic performance and attendance, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

In partnership with DTLR and LA Chow, the “Ric Flair Drip” rapper gifted students and their families $30,000 worth of groceries and gift cards ahead of his show at the Filmore in Silver Spring. Persia Nicole, a 92Q radio personality, was also there.

Offset also shouted senior Caden Bowie who was accepted into over 40 colleges, pop culture outlet The Shade Room reports.

The show is a part of his first solo tour, “Set It Off”, after splitting from the Migos, the three-man hip-hop group featuring him along with Quavo and Takeoff, who was killed in Houston in 2022.

The Shade Room posted a video of Offset’s visit to their Instagram, where he was shown handling bags of groceries from a truck before surprising students in an auditorium.

