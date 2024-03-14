Police: Woman’s body found near Baltimore primary school

By Blair Young

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — Baltimore police are investigating a body found near an elementary/middle school on Wednesday morning.

Police said officers were called around 7:15 a.m. to the 4000 block of Alto Road, where they found a woman suffering from an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound. Paramedics took the 49-year-old woman to a hospital, where she died.

Police said the area is near the Windsor Hills Elementary/Middle School, but the body was not found on school grounds. The area covered by crime scene tape did include the school’s playground.

Residents who live near the school and parents of school children said students who walked a footpath went past the body on their way to class.

“It’s crazy how it’s so close to the school,” said Simone Burrow, a parent.

Sources told 11 News no students would have seen the violence, but if they walked to school in the area, they would have seen the aftermath.

While police cleared the scene before 11 a.m., students were kept away from the area all day, and during dismissal, they were diverted away from the path.

Police are asking anyone with information on this case to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Stephanie Groce, the principal of Windsor Hills, sent the following letter to parents regarding the incident:

Dear Windsor Hills Elementary/Middle School community, I wanted you to hear from me about an incident that happened today near our school. Police discovered the body of a deceased adult behind our school this morning. The deceased individual is not connected to our school, and police are continuing to investigate the matter. We have also contacted the school system’s Crisis Team to support students and staff. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority at Windsor Hills Elementary/Middle School. Please call 410-396-0595 if you have any additional questions or concerns.

Sincerely, Stephanie Groce

