Pediatrician charged with prescribing drugs in exchange for sex, money

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — A pediatrician was charged with writing prescriptions in exchange for sexual acts and money.

Craig A. Spiegel, M.D., who practices medicine out of Bridgeton, was charged with illegal distribution of controlled substances. Court documents allege he distributed the substances to at least 25 people in exchange for sexual favors and cash.

According to court documents, out of the 25 victims, authorities have access to thousands of text messages from Spiegel discussing the exchange of sexual favors for prescription medications. More than 1,200 prescriptions for controlled medications were issued to at least 25 people, adding up to over 73,000 pills.

Court documents claim that Spiegel continued to prescribe to people he knew were suffering from drug abuse disorders, including one woman who died of an overdose at age 40. Prosecutors claim he didn’t stop illegally prescribing after a search warrant was executed at his clinic and an interview with the U.S. Attorney’s Office about his prescribing practices.

One woman that Spiegel prescribed drugs to told investigators he forced himself onto her sexually. Prosecutors allege his text messages show that many of his interactions with women were not consensual.

Spiegel refused to give up his DEA registration before being charged.

In a motion filed March 7, the prosecution asked the judge to deny Spiegel bond, saying he is a flight risk and recently sold his home and bought another one of significantly less value.

