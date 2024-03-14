Man charged with DUI, allegedly blames powder, scale found in car on fantasy football

By Caleb Wethington

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A man is facing charges after getting pulled over on Bell Road on Wednesday where he allegedly blamed a fantasy football punishment on why officers found powder residue on a digital scale in his vehicle, according to an arrest report.

Police said in the early morning hours, officers observed a Ford Expedition driving on Bell Road, unable to maintain its lane of travel and crossing over the center line.

A traffic stop was initiated and the driver, 28-year-old Ross Colona, allegedly fumbled when reaching for his license, had slurred speech, and allegedly admitted to having two drinks. Police said they could smell alcohol coming from Colona’s person.

He refused to perform a field sobriety test and to supply a breath sample, according to police. Colona later allegedly told officers he was drinking High Noon seltzers at his friend’s apartment.

After his vehicle was towed, officers searched the vehicle and found a digital scale in the driver’s side door, which had a powder residue on it. According to police, Colona said the residue and scale were part of a fantasy football punishment.

He allegedly told officers he and his friends made it look like another friend had done drugs. Colona was charged with a DUI and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

