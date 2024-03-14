Home Slice Pizza Introduces #8 Supreme Pizza in Celebration of Pi Day

By Lisa Valadez

Click here for updates on this story

March 13, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — On March 14, in honor of Pi Day, Home Slice Pizza at 3701 Travis St will introduce its latest addition to the ‘Tried and True’ menu – the #8: Supreme. From 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, the Midtown pizza spot will offer slices for $3.14.

This Pi Day, Home Slice Pizza is set to unveil a new pizza on its “Tried & True” menu for the first time since its establishment in 2005.

“Ever since we opened in Houston, people have been asking us for a supreme pizza,” explains Home Slice Partner Jeff Mettler. “We specialize in New York-style pies, which traditionally have only 2-3 toppings. This is new for us, but the people have spoken and we’re finally ready to make the supreme a permanent menu item.”

In Houston, various locally owned pizzerias offer a variety of the “supreme” style, which led to numerous requests at the Midtown location. Surprisingly, the Houston demand for this style surpassed that of the Austin locations within the first month of opening by 13 years. To celebrate the cultural diversity and respond to customer demands, the #8 is Home Slice’s homage to the city of Houston.

The #8 will feature pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, and black olives. Individually, these toppings would amount to over $40 for a large pizza. However, as a “Tried & True” selection, it will be priced at $31.50 for a large and $27.00 for a medium. Alongside its permanent listing on the menu, it will be available by the slice at all Home Slice locations on Tuesdays. On Pi Day, slices of the new pizza will be offered at the Houston store for $3.14 from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

“It just clicked as a great shoutout to the city,” said Mohr. “The name has everything to do with Houston. We saw that Houston was hungry for a supreme pizza, and we want them to know ‘we hear you and we got you.’”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.