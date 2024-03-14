Farmington sisters vying for World Record

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

FARMINGTON, Missouri (KMOV) — Six sisters are trying to set a World Record.

There are six Overall sisters; four of them live in Farmington, one in Columbia and one in Ohio. Their combined age is 570 years and 43 days. They think they hold the record for the longest-living six siblings.

The sisters made videos about their birthdates and ages to submit to the Guinness World Record committee.

One sibling, the other brother, Stanley, was killed at the age of 81 while riding his bicycle. Stanley would now be 102 years old.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.