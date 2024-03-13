The Heart of Houston Rodeo: Xfinity’s ‘Surprise Squad’ Delights Trail Riders with Warm Gesture

By Francis Page, Jr.

March 13, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — As the vibrant rodeo season gallops into Houston, the community’s spirit is as alive as ever, with unexpected acts of kindness adding to the excitement. The ‘Surprise Squad’, a team that includes Xfinity technicians dedicated to service beyond their call of duty, recently brightened the day of some of the most venerable African-American trail riders in the nation. Embarking on an 80-mile journey to the esteemed Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, these riders were greeted with a delightful surprise — a hearty breakfast courtesy of Xfinity. The team, spearheaded by Senior Technicians Jermaine Baldwin and Arturo Gonzales, rolled out their service trucks at the crack of dawn, offering over 400 trail riders an assortment of coffee, donuts, kolaches, and more to energize their trek.

Arturo Gonzales expressed the joy of giving back, noting the importance of Xfinity’s presence and upcoming expansion in the community. Meanwhile, trail boss Myrtis Dightman, Jr., from the Prairie View Trail Riders — an organization with roots stretching back to 1957 and a mission to enlighten America’s youth — shared his appreciation for the gesture, emphasizing the riders’ usual rush that often leaves little time for a morning meal.

The Prairie View Trail Riders, a non-profit corporation, emphasizes education and heritage, a vision resonating with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s mission. The journey from Hempstead to the grand rodeo event is not just a trail ride; it’s a moving showcase of Western legacy and camaraderie, reinforced by Xfinity’s community-focused initiative.

In late 2023, Comcast began expanding its fiber-rich network into Hempstead, promising enhanced connectivity for these historic lands. The move is a step forward in bridging communities with technology, just as the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo bridges the past with the present, celebrating agriculture, family values, Texas youth, and community education.

This charming tale from the ‘Surprise Squad’ is a reminder of the unique blend of tradition and community spirit that makes Houston’s rodeo season a time of togetherness and celebration.

