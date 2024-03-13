Houston Embraces the Spirit of Giving with AAMA at The Cristina Project’s Annual Charity Event

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

March 13, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — On a sunny spring morning in Houston, the bustling activities at The Gonzalez Law Group’s premises painted a picture of a community united for a noble cause. March 9th, 2024 marked the fourth annual ‘Give a Bag, Get A Bag’ event organized by The Cristina Project, a testament to Houston’s unwavering spirit of generosity and community service.

Families across Houston converged at 7151 Office City Dr. to partake in an event that has become a spring break tradition. With engaging activities scheduled from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, children and adults alike were introduced to the joys of volunteering, emphasizing the importance of community engagement through collaborative efforts.

The event was a colorful display of compassion as young Houstonians diligently decorated bags for Kids Meals, Inc., a local nonprofit devoted to feeding food-insecure children. In a heartwarming exchange, every child who lent their time and creativity received a tote bag replete with art supplies and snacks, a small token to enrich their spring break.

This year’s event witnessed the active participation of the AAMA George I. Sanchez students and staff, further highlighting AAMA’s enduring commitment to fostering community service and educational excellence. AAMA, an organization with deep roots in Houston’s Latino community, has been pivotal in empowering over 10,000 individuals annually through education, workforce readiness, and leadership development.

Media presence amplified the event’s vibrance, capturing every smile and each decorated bag, symbolizing Houston’s culture of giving. The festivities were accentuated by music, games, and an atmosphere that was nothing short of jubilant.

Reflecting on the success of the event, representatives from both AAMA and The Cristina Project expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support and participation from the community. “It’s events like these that weave the very fabric of our community,” said a spokesperson from AAMA, “seeing children understand the value of giving back is truly inspiring.”

Houston Style Magazine celebrates this exceptional demonstration of community spirit and altruism. As the city of Houston continues to flourish, it is events like the ‘Give a Bag, Get A Bag’ that underscore the essence of unity and compassion inherent within its residents.

About AAMA: Founded in 1970 as the Association for the Advancement of Mexican Americans, AAMA has been at the forefront of supporting the Latino community in Houston. Its vision to nurture a community of Latinos capable of achieving financial security and well-being has been a guiding light for 50 years. Through tireless work and unwavering dedication, AAMA continues to be a beacon of hope and progress.

For more information, go to: AAMA.org, and TheCristinaProject.com

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.