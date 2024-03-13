Baltimore woman launches first natural hair care vending machine in the country

By Web staff

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — It’s Women’s History Month and we’re highlighting the dynamic story of Cindy Tawiah.

Cindy launched the first-ever natural hair care vending machine with her hair care line “Diva by Cindy.”

Before that, she was a longtime nurse at Saint Agnes Hospital in Baltimore.

That decades-long career of serving patients is the same driving force behind her successful brand.

Tawiah shared her story with WJZ.

“I had a chemistry teacher teach me how to make nail polish and lipstick when I was 16,” Tawiah said. “Unfortunately, my peers wanted me to become a doctor, but I went to nursing school and worked at Saint Agnes Hospital for many years. Ultimately, I felt led to follow my passion and opened a brand.”

Tawiah said she changed her focus one day when she was driving to work.

“I heard a sermon on the radio and the voice came on and said, ‘Change your focus and change your future,’ and I ran with it,” Tawiah said. “This is the future. It is a successful brand.”

Tawiah brought some of her products to WJZ to display.

“What I actually brought and what we focus on is hair, shedding and hair breakage,” Tawiah said. “A lot of women lose 100 to 150 strands of hair every day, but women who have medical conditions, like thyroid disorders, cancer, they are not being addressed in the Marketplace. We have products that will address those issues and help them regain their self-confidence and self-esteem.”

