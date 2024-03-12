Effigy of Biden hit at Johnson County Republican Party fundraising event

By Web staff

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas (KMBC) — Republicans and Democrats in Kansas are both condemning an event that took place at a Johnson County Republican Party fundraiser.

The incident, which involved attendees hitting, kicking, and striking an effigy of President Biden, has made headlines across the country.

The current state and Johnson County GOP chair are both under fire after the incident that took place at a party fundraiser in Overland Park.

“I think it plays into this idea that this goes beyond just a policy debate and I think that can be combined with some of language we see used and the demonization on the other side,” said Matt Harris, a political science professor at Park University. “I think that kind of rhetoric combined with this kind of symbolic behavior can be dangerous.”

Mike Kuckelman, the former chair of the Kansas Republican Party, is calling for the resignations of both the state and county party chairs.

“As a lifelong Republican, I was appalled, I was sickened, I was disgusted with it that it could happen,” said Mike Kuckelman, the former chair of the Kansas Republican Party. “We can disagree with one another on policy, but we’re all fellow human beings, we never resort to violence in our country because we disagree with one another.”

“The Johnson County Republican Party hosted a fundraiser on Friday, March 8th.After the event took place, it was brought to the attention of the KSGOP that an outside exhibitor in the karate/self-defense space rented a booth at the event. A disgruntled former member of the state party, who did not attend the event, saw an opportunity to capitalize on the poor judgement of the outside exhibitor. No one from KSGOP leadership or staff attended the event or had input on exhibitors. It’s unfortunate the events took place, and even more so the former state party member created a false narrative in order to spew rhetoric and capitalize on continued attempts to divide the party.”

The Johnson County Republican Party issue this statement:

The Johnson County Republican Party’s successful series of events last weekend was tarnished by a brief incident where a mask depicting President Biden was added to an outside exhibitor interactive self defense display. The mask was regrettable and removed. No one collected or solicited any funds or donations in exchange for hitting the training device.

The incident has sparked a debate about the current state of politics in the country and the importance of maintaining a civil discourse.

