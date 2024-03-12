Central Iowa school district giving a big ‘thank you’ to staff

By Web staff

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCCI) — The Fort Dodge Community School District is giving back to its employees.

Some 500-plus employees will soon receive a one-time bonus from the District.

“This is a rare opportunity for us to give back,” said Josh Porter, FDCSD superintendent.

Porter tells KCCI the bonuses come from a surplus in the general fund caused by an inability to fill open teaching positions.

We spoke with a decades-long teacher in the district who is excited.

“Been teaching for 30 years, and we had never seen a bonus in the public school system. I like it a lot,” said Shawn Grossnickle, long-time district teacher.

District employees we spoke with feel valued and appreciated.

Some 500 employees will be getting bonuses based on full time employment.

For example, full-time teacher $1,000.

Half-time teachers will get $500.

Bonuses for non-teachers will arrive Friday.

Teacher get their bonuses on March 20.

