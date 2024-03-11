Police: Teenager hospitalized with critical injuries following shooting in Roselawn

By Zach Scott

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old male in critical condition on Saturday.

Police say the victim was shot near Roselawn Park around the 6000 block of Joyce Lane before attempting to go to the hospital in his car.

The victim’s vehicle broke down on I-71 South on the exit ramp to MLK Drive, according to reports. Officials say the victim was then transported to the hospital.

Police have not released information on a suspect or what led up to the shooting at this point.

