Woman struck by train after boyfriend pushed her onto subway tracks, NYPD says

Published 10:30 am

    NEW YORK (WCBS) — A woman was struck by a train Saturday after her boyfriend pushed her onto the tracks, the NYPD says.

It happened at the Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan around 10:30 a.m.

Police say the 29-year-old victim was struck by a 3 train.

She was taken to a local hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition, but according to police sources, the woman’s feet had to be amputated.

Police said Saturday night that a person of interest had been taken into custody. No charges have been filed at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

