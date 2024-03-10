Train car carrying 2,000 gallons of diesel catches fire

By Danica Sauter

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — On Saturday afternoon, crews with the Nashville Fire Department and Metro Police Department were called to Grandview Avenue and Melrose Avenue after a train caught fire.

Kendra Loney with NFD said when officials arrived they found a fire underneath two locomotive lead cars. One of the cars derailed, while remaining upright and caused a puncture in an underneath tank.

Around 2,000 gallons of diesel leaked out from underneath the connected cars and was on fire.

Crews mitigated the fire and the leak until CSX crews arrived. Since the cars were “energized” and had to be de-energized by CSX in order for crews to safely and completely extinguish the fire, Loney said.

According to Metro Police, after the train car caught fire, they cleared the area. Police reported there were no injuries to any personnel, the one person operating the rail car or and civilians.

The scene was handed over to CSX crews.

