Man charged with breaking into homes of recently deceased

By Joseph Buczek

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A Detroit man has been charged in connection with breaking and entering into the homes of four recently deceased people in Grosse Pointe and Grosse Pointe Woods.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Jerry Ryan Ashley, 44, targeted one home in Grosse Pointe and three homes in Grosse Pointe Woods after searching through the obituaries of those recently deceased.

Ashley was arrested by Grosse Pointe Woods police on Feb. 27 and arraigned on March 1 for breaking and entering a building with intent for the three Grosse Pointe Woods homes. He was issued a $250,000 cash/surety bond and waived a preliminary examination.

Ashley was arraigned on March 7 for breaking and entering a building with intent for the Grosse Pointe home. He was given a $250,000 bond and is due back in court on March 21 for a probable cause conference.

The prosecutor’s office says Ashley broke into a home on the 600 block of Rivard Street in Grosse Pointe at about 7 p.m. on Jan. 18, 2024. He allegedly stole multiple items before fleeing.

Ashley allegedly broke into a Grosse Pointe Woods home in the 500 block of North Brys Street on Feb. 8 after he pretended to do yard work on the property. He is accused of stealing several pieces of jewelry.

On Feb. 9, Ashley is alleged to have broken into a home in the 500 block of Coventry Lane in Grosse Pointe Woods after again pretending to do yard on the property. Ashley is also accused of breaking into a home on the 2000 block of Anita Road in Grosse Pointe Woods on Feb. 27.

“It is alleged that Defendant Ashley sought out homes of the deceased and broke in and took valuable items. He did this at a very sad and vulnerable time for most families. It’s unfortunate, but we must be vigilant about this issue. Thanks to the great police work of the Grosse Pointe City and Grosse Pointe Woods Police Departments he has been arrested and charged,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.

“Law enforcement is often a collaborative effort, and this is a perfect example of that. The detectives from Grosse Pointe Woods and Grosse Pointe City were on top of this case and received additional support from detectives in Grosse Pointe Farms and the patrol divisions throughout the Grosse Pointes. These departments worked together to stop this thief,” added Grosse Pointe City Police Chief John Alcorn.

