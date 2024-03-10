2 people walk away safely from small plane crash

By Hunter Geisel

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Florida (WFOR) — Two people walked away safely after a small plane was forced to make an emergency landing in a Southwest Miami-Dade field on Saturday evening.

Miami-Dade Emergency Dispatch confirmed to CBS News Miami that the aircraft made the emergency landing in the area of Southwest 244th Street and 217th Avenue.

Two people were reportedly on the plane but were already outside and safe by the time Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived on the scene, dispatch noted. However, first responders found the plane belly-up.

Nearby doorbell video caught the plane circling a few times over the field before things began to take a turn for the worst and went down.

The National Transportation Safety Board took over the investigation and is looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

