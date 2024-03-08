Spring Break Adventures Made Easy with METRO: Explore Houston Hassle-Free!

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

Click here for updates on this story

March 8, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Get ready to make the most of your Spring Break with METRO! Whether you’re heading to Rodeo Houston or exploring the vibrant attractions Houston has to offer, METRO has you covered with convenient, affordable, and stress-free transportation options.

Say goodbye to Spring Break traffic woes and hello to hassle-free adventures with METRO. For just $1.25, hop on board the METRORail and embark on a journey to Houston’s top destinations, including the Museum District, the Houston Zoo, Discovery Green, and of course, the renowned Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

With several local bus routes providing stops near NRG Park, accessing the Rodeo grounds has never been easier. Plus, for only $20 (cash), park your car at the Fannin South Transit Center and enjoy a stress-free ride to the festivities. Every passenger in the car receives a round-trip rail ticket, making it a cost-effective and convenient option for Spring Breakers.

But that’s not all – METRO is introducing its new ONE to Ride app, designed to help you plan your trip, track your ride in real-time, and view route schedules all at your fingertips. Additionally, METRO’s Q Mobile Ticketing app allows you to skip lines by purchasing fares ahead of time using contactless payment.

Planning your Spring Break adventures has never been easier with METRO. Explore Houston’s most popular destinations with ease by visiting METRO’s attraction page for helpful trip-planning resources. Stay informed about service updates and alerts by following METRO on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

Don’t let transportation woes put a damper on your Spring Break excitement. Choose METRO and embark on unforgettable adventures across Houston without the hassle. Get ready to discover all that Houston has to offer this Spring Break with METRO by your side!

Let METRO be your ticket to Spring Break fun and adventure! For more information, visit RideMetro.org

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611