Iowa middle school student finds crafty way to replenish damaged theater prop closet

HUMESTON, Iowa (KCCI) — When an electrical fire broke out in the theater department at Mormon Trail school in Humeston last year, costumes, props and more were lost. One student decided to step up ty try to replace what was lost.

Mormon Trail seventh-grader Kaylin Martinez began knitting and crocheting hats and scarves and selling them to raise money. On Tuesday, she presented her principal with a $250 donation.

The local community chamber loved what she was doing, so they also donated $150 toward the effort.

Principal Becky Stripe says Kaylin is a natural leader in the classroom and in sports.

