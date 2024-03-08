Emaciated dog found wandering Racine streets

By Hannah Hilyard

RACINE COUNTY, Wisconsin (WISN) — An emaciated dog mystery is unfolding in Racine County.

On Saturday night, just before midnight, a Caledonia police sergeant spotted an extremely skinny 18-month-old dog wandering through traffic near Northwestern Avenue and Rapids Drive. That’s technically in Racine, right on the border of Caledonia.

“I was able to corral the dog. It’s in my squad. It’s very skinny,” a law enforcement officer can be heard saying on dispatch audio.

Caledonia police immediately took the gaunt animal to the Wisconsin Humane Society in Racine County, where he remains right now in desperate need of care.

“He was definitely in rough shape when he first came in,” Angela Speed, the Wisconsin Humane Society’s vice president of marketing and communications, said Wednesday.

The humane society named the dog Hemlock. Speed said he should weigh close to 50 pounds, but he only weighs 29 pounds. He does not have a collar or a microchip.

“We don’t know how long Hemlock was out there running around. He could have been out for two months. It could have been two days. Unfortunately, the dogs can’t talk and tell us their stories,” Speed said. “We haven’t had any ownership leads so far. We have not had anyone come forward.”

The humane society will take over ownership of the dog if an owner does not come forward by Friday. In the meantime, Speed said Hemlock felt strong enough to go for a walk Wednesday following a journey only he can understand.

“Our veterinarians are treating him for malnourishment and also tapeworms, so we expect him to be in need of care for several weeks,” she said.

The Racine Police Department told WISN 12 News if an owner does come forward before Friday, that person will have to first talk with their community service officer.

