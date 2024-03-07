Woman injured after killing her attacker in St. Tammany Parish

By Brittney Verner

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, Louisiana (WDSU) — A scary situation unfolded in Saint Tammany parish Sunday afternoon after sheriff’s deputies said a woman was taken to the hospital after she stabbed a man to death who was attacking her.

St. Tammany Sheriffs deputies said the man was a convicted sex offender and it all happened inside a laundromat in Lacombe.

The man killed was 40-year-old Nicholas Tranchant. St. Tammany deputies said he approached a woman with a sharp object attempting to sexually assault her inside Laundry Room coin laundromat along US 190 while she was washing her clothes.

Tranchant is a registered sex offender. In July of 2003, he was convicted of indecent behavior with minors. Then in May of 2008, he was convicted again, this time for attempted aggravated rape and aggravated burglary. He was then released from jail on those charges in December of, 2023, and required to register as a sex offender.

On Sunday, deputies said his would-be victim somehow gained control of the knife he tried to use on her and stabbed him to death.

It’s been the talk of the town in Lacombe and neighbors like Chester Rouquette said it’s left many of the women in the area concerned.

“Sad to hear what happened to the girl. People have definitely been talking about it and trying to figure out what was going on. It is concerning you know just mostly because we have a lot of women here that go there by themselves to use the laundromat,” Rouquette said.

A woman who didn’t want to be identified shared her story with us concerning the man who was killed. She said she came in contact with him a week before this incident and had a strange conversation with him after he tried to solicit her for a sexual favor.

“Yes I saw him before. He came in here and was like, you looking for a friend. This was last week but I’m glad she’s all right. I’m glad she was able to fight back. You know that could of been me,” the woman said.

St. Tammany Sheriff Randy Smith commended the woman on her bravery and courage, in fighting against her attacker, he also asked for everyone to pray for her recovery.

