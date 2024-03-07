Minneapolis teachers call school district’s proposed budget cuts “emotional blackmail”

By Pauleen Le

Click here for updates on this story

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis teachers will be sounding off Thursday on the district’s proposed budget cuts, calling it “emotional blackmail” that targets some of the district’s most vulnerable students.

This is all coming as the district and its teachers are in mediation for a new contract deal.

Minneapolis Public Schools says it’s dealing with what it calls a “historic” budget shortfall of at least $110 million. But teachers aren’t buying it.

To make up for the lack of money, the district says cuts may need to be made to fifth-grade music classes, assistant principal positions, specialists for literacy and math and less funding for other programs.

The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers is blaming the budget shortfalls on the district’s reckless spending. The union says the administration needs to reprioritize its spending because better pay and benefits for teachers means higher quality education for students.

Teachers in the district have worked without a contract for eight months. They will speak more at a news conference scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.