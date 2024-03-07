Four sea lion pups released into the ocean in Marina del Rey

By Amanda Palacios

MARINA DEL REY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Four resilient sea lion pups were released into the ocean in Marina del Rey after spending several months under the care of the Marine Mammal Care Center in San Pedro.

“They have been in our care for about two and a half months on average each. And were stranded in Los Angeles County. One was in Catalina Island on Avalon one here in Belinda Creek in Playa del Rey and two came from Malibu,” said John Warner, CEO of the Marine Mammal Care Center.

The sea lion pups were born during the toxic algae bloom last summer that sickened and killed hundreds of marine animals.

“Any animal born in that timeframe had some effect from domoic acid or their mothers did at that time. So these are animals born during that particular event. And it shows that even during the worst events, you still have great outcomes,” Warner said.

Volunteers and staff members at the Marine Mammal Care Center said the sea lion pups were malnourished and weak when they were rescued and it was a special moment to see them released back into the ocean.

“Coming here and seeing them released, it just makes it all worth it. It makes it all worth it knowing that everybody has worked to save these animals and it’s just amazing,” said volunteer Ms. Lulu.

The care center said despite the successful rehabilitation of these four sea lion pups, they are still in need of volunteers to help out with other sea lions who are at the facility.

“They do everything from cleaning the pens, preparing the meals, to feeding the animals delivering medications, you name it.

