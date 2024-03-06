Rodeo Houston 2024: A Melodic Mosaic and Charitable Cheer at the Heart of Houston’s Cultural Tapestry

By Francis Page, Jr.

March 6, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (RODEOHOUSTON) continues to dazzle, not only as a cherished annual event but as a dynamic platform for a diverse blend of musical talents. Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO, couldn’t be prouder. “With a spectacular array of 10 new performers gracing our stage for the first time, and a host of beloved artists spanning from traditional country to the vibrant beats of EDM and hip-hop, RODEOHOUSTON is a musical melting pot,” says Boleman.

Amongst the luminaries is 50 Cent, whose Champagne ‘Le Chemin du Roi Brut’ not only won the Rodeo Uncorked!® Grand Champion Best of Show last year but also fetched a historic $325,000 at auction. Bun B, Houston’s own rap virtuoso, has become synonymous with the event, making memorable guest appearances in the past and promising an even more spectacular show this year.

The roster of performers reads like a who’s who of the music world, with names such as Rick Ross, Nelly, Too Short, E-40, That Mexican OT, and the Ying Yang Twins set to electrify the crowds.

Crown Royal, an award-winning whisky brand with a legacy of honoring excellence, is once again at the heart of RODEOHOUSTON, serving as the official sponsor. This partnership aims to celebrate Houston’s rich and vibrant rodeo culture. This year, they have joined forces with Bun B to kick off the festivities and have introduced the Crown Royal Saloon & Showroom. This unique space shines a light on rodeo fashion, urging visitors to salute the local craftsmen who keep the rodeo spirit alive through their work in fashion, music, design, and more.

The Crown Royal Saloon & Showroom invites attendees to experience its offerings during the Go Tejano Day weekend, from March 8 to 10, paying tribute to the trailblazers of rodeo fashion and culture. The festivities commenced with a “Hats Off to Houston” event, a pre-rodeo soiree that gathered the city’s most influential creatives in an evening that toasted to Bun B’s contributions to Houston’s distinctive culture.

Bun B shares his enthusiasm, “Houston sets the standard for rodeos, and I’m thrilled to unite with Crown Royal, to open RODEOHOUSTON with some of my dearest collaborators who fuel my creative fire.” He looks forward to honoring the various aspects of Houston and rodeo culture that he cherishes deeply.

Hadley Schafer, VP of Crown Royal, echoes this sentiment, “We’re privileged to partner with RODEO- HOUSTON, an event as legendary as the talents we support from all walks of life. It’s a celebration of Houston’s spirit, and we’re delighted to back Bun B and a new wave of local creatives.”

In a generous move, each “tip of the hat” at the Crown Royal area and every social media comment in reaction to Crown Royal’s posts between March 7 and 10 will trigger a $1 donation to Magpies and Peacocks Inc., a nonprofit organization committed to nurturing the Houston creative community.

