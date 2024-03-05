Multiple people arrested after human remains found in Long Island park, sources say

By Carolyn Gusoff

AMITYVILLE, New York (WCBS) — Multiple people were arrested in connection with the discovery of human remains in Babylon Village on Long Island, sources told CBS New York on Tuesday.

Crime scene vehicles could be seen near a home in Amityville.

A torso has also been found Tuesday at Bethpage State Park, a law enforcement source told CBS New York’s Carolyn Gusoff.

On Friday, remains including a head, leg and arms, were discovered in a park near an elementary school in Babylon Village on Long Island, roughly 30 miles east of Manhattan on Suffolk County’s South Shore.

Those body parts were found in Southards Pond Park, initially by a student walking to school who discovered an arm. A subsequent search turned up additional human remains.

There has been no identification of the victims, although authorities said one is male and one is female. Authorities said the arms had tattoos on them, and were missing fingertips.

Authorities said the human remains appear to have been placed there a few hours, or possibly a couple of days, before they were discovered.

