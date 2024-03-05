Man sentenced for murder of beloved Roseville restaurant worker

By Lindsay Weber

ROSEVILLE, California (KCRA) — A man convicted of a 2021 shooting that left a server in Roseville dead will face 50 years to life in prison for the woman’s murder, a judge ruled Monday.

Johnnie Jordan walked into the House of Oliver and shot and killed Vitalina Joga, his ex-fiancée. He then drove to the South Placer jail and turned himself in.

Joga was remembered fondly by her colleagues, who told KCRA 3 that before her death, “she felt full of life.”

Coworkers told KCRA 3 that Joga had a restraining order against Jordan.

“Today was about Vita and her loving family and friends,” said Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire. “No one should have to experience or endure intimate partner violence on any level.”

Joga left behind a daughter, who was 16 years old at the time of the murder.

