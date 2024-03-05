Man killed following ongoing dispute over his wife, police say

By Brooklyn Joyner

Click here for updates on this story

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — Jackson police are investigating a homicide on Barrett Avenue near Washington Avenue in West Jackson.

According to Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade, officers responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m. in reference to a gunshot victim. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, Siris Catchings, shot to death in front of his relative’s home.

Wade said witnesses told him that Catchings was shot and killed following an ongoing dispute over his wife with suspect, Joshua Taylor. Wade said after the shooting, Taylor then barricaded himself inside of a home not far from the scene of the shooting.

SWAT was called to the scene.

Wade said two other individuals inside the barricaded home were taken into custody for questioning.

The chief said Taylor is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.