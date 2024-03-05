Skip to Content
Father accused of taking children, killing their mother in New Hampshire faces judge

By WMTW Staff

    BERLIN, New Hampshire (WMTW) — A man accused of shooting and killing the mother of his children in Berlin, New Hampshire then sparking an Amber Alert will be held without bail.

Dustin Duren has been arraigned on a second-degree murder charge in the death of Caitlyn Naffziger.

Police in New Hampshire issued an Amber Alert early Friday morning after Naffziger was found dead in an apartment. An autopsy revealed the cause of her death was a single gunshot wound to the head.

The discovery led to an Amber Alert for Naffziger and Duren’s two daughters, ages 4 and 1.

Around 11 a.m. on Friday, authorities say good Samaritans recognized Duren’s car outside of a restaurant and contacted police.

He was taken into custody in an Applebee’s parking lot around 11 a.m. in Keene, New Hampshire.

Both children are safe.

