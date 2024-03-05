Family of 16-year-old killed after Canadian County crash awaits justice 2 years later

By Jason Burger

EL RENO, Oklahoma (KOCO) — On Oct. 26, 2021, four people were badly injured in a car crash on Route 66 in Canadian County. Now, a family still waits for justice.

The crash happened between Sara Road and the Kilpatrick Turnpike. Two of those victims, a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old, were both in a coma, but only one pulled through.

Lacey Jo Martin, 16, was the person who later died from injuries sustained during the crash. Her boyfriend at the time, Shawn Edwards, was also critically injured in the collision.

After the crash, she had swelling in her brain, her spleen removed and multiple fractures.

The trial for the driver accused of causing the wreck is only just beginning.

“It’s been pretty emotional for me all day. It’s been hard. Really hard,” said Stacy Grizzell, Lacey’s mother.

Two years and four months since the car crash, Lacey’s mom and sister spoke about how they remember her.

“She loved to sing. She was on her own time. She was going to do what she wanted to do any time she could, and she’d tell you about it later,” said Lacey’s sister, Niki Martin. “We suffered a great loss. I lost my little sister, and she lost her daughter.”

There isn’t a clear answer on why the trial was delayed so long.

“Her lawyers have drug it out and drug it out. So it’s just pain that we’ve had to suffer over this whole period of time, so now we’re just seeking justice,” Niki said.

In court on Monday, KOCO 5 learned there were other vehicles involved, and other people driving on Route 66 that night were also injured. One of them testified in court.

“Knowing that these other people, they suffered for months and months, and they’ll always have that trauma,” Niki said.

The family said they are expecting a verdict in the coming days.

“Some of the officers are coming that were at the accident, so we’ll get to see some body cam footage, so we’re hoping to finally get some answers,” Niki said.

The defense said their client is pleading not guilty to causing the collision. It’s not clear what day the jury will reach a verdict.

