Dozens of sex offenders arrested in Benton County

By Nathan Smallwood

BENTON COUNTY, Arkansas (KSHB) — Law enforcement agencies in Benton County arrested more than two dozen registered sex offenders during a recent compliance check.

Twelve agencies took part in the operation. Out of the more than 260 people they checked, 29 were found to have been violating some kind of regulation. Those included things like not living at their registered address or having a child in the home who was not supposed to be there.

Joshua Robinson, the Benton County Prosecutor, praised the operation. “The guys who are supervising these people on a day to day basis do a fantastic job,” he said.

Robinson stressed the effort wasn’t a one-time thing, saying “this is not to make up for something that’s not being done.” Instead, he said, “it’s just meant to augment and kind of focus in a short period of time to pool our resources and do as much as we can.”

Law enforcement officials said they’re waiting on 21 requests for arrest warrants on this group of sex offenders. They also seized 25 electronic devices officials said they planned to search.

