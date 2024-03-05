Ariel Young’s family slams Britt Reid’s release on house arrest

By Angie Ricono

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Ariel Young’s family and her family attorney have released statements regarding Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s decision to partially commute Britt Reid’s decision.

Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, is now on house arrest due to a partial commutation from the governor.

He was sentenced to three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after he was convicted in a DUI crash on Feb. 4, 2021, that severely injured five-year-old Ariel Young.

But on March 1, Parson commuted Reid’s sentence, and the former Chiefs coach will now just be under house arrest until Oct. 31, 2025.

“How would the governor feel if this was his daughter?” said mother Felicia Miller.

“It seems the laws don’t apply equally to the haves and have nots,” she added. “The haves get favors. The have nots serve their sentence.”

Miller was not notified of the governor’s decision before it was publicly announced.

Attorney Tom Porto, who represents Miller and her family, released the following statement:

“The family is disgusted, I am disgusted, and I believe… that the majority of the people in the state of Missouri are disgusted by the governor’s actions,” Porto said. “If you drink and drive and you put a little girl in a coma… you should have to serve the entire sentence that a judge of this state gave you.”

Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker released a lengthy statement questioning why Parson chose to offer Reid a commutation.

It read, in part:

“I had believed that the sentence was an example for others that even those with resources and privilege were not above the law.

The Governor did not contact anyone who handled this case, or those directly impacted, including Ariel’s family. There simply can be no response that explains away the failure to notify victims of the offender. To Ariel’s family, I offered my resolve to continue to fight for just sentences for those who injure others due to the reckless decision to drink alcohol and operate a motor vehicle.”

The Governor’s Office also released a statement after Reid’s sentence was commuted.

“Mr. Reid has completed his alcohol abuse treatment program and has served more prison time than most individuals convicted of similar offenses. Mr. Reid will be under house arrest until October 31, 2025, with strict conditions of probation, including weekly meetings with a parole officer, weekly behavioral counseling attendance, weekly meetings with a peer support sponsor, and stringent community service and employment requirements.”

