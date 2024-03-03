Beloved mailman retires after 38 years of serving

By Alleah Red

WETHERSFIELD, Connecticut (WFSB) — For nearly 4 decades, Bill Kitfield has delivered mail to residents on Hartford Avenue in Wethersfield.

“Bill definitely knows us all more than we definitely want to know,” said Maggie Downie.

After learning the long-time mail carrier would be retiring, neighbors Maggie and Christine came together to deliver a special send off.

Families gathered under one roof to show appreciation to their friend Bill.

“We just didn’t want him to leave without celebrating that. We don’t know it we will get this connection again,” Maggie said.

Part of that connection is the unique relationship Bill shares with each four-legged friend on his route.

It’s quite opposite of the typical dog-mailman relationship.

“Give them treats and you shouldn’t have to many problems after that because most dogs think with their stomachs,” said Bill.

Hartford Ave. residents said Bill has cracked the code to the postman-dog relationship.

“They watch for the mail truck and then wait for him to come to the door,” said Christine Donohue.

After 38 years of carrying mail through sweltering heat, hurricanes, and snow, Bill said he’s moving out west where he plans to roll on.

“Bowling and golfing and relaxing and figuring out what’s next,” Bill said.

