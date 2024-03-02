Proctor-Hermantown wrestler Zak McPhee has now pinned opponents in all weight classes

By John Lauritsen

ST. PAUL, Minnesota (WCCO) — The Minnesota State High School Wrestling Tournament is in full swing Friday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

On Thursday night, three teams were crowned state champions: Chatfield in Class 1-A, Simley in 2-A and St. Michael-Albertville in 3-A.

And Friday morning, the individual portion of the tournament kicked off, featuring a wrestler who has already accomplished something pretty rare.

“I’m just ready and excited to compete and give it the best shot I got,” said Zak McPhee.

Despite wrestling for a fairly new program, the state tournament is nothing new to McPhee. He’s a senior for Proctor-Hermantown and this is his fourth year qualifying for state. He entered the tournament as the top-ranked 2A wrestler at 189 pounds.

“Just trying to stay cool, stay calm until it’s ready to go. Other than that, I don’t need to psyche myself out,” said McPhee.

Whether he captures his first state title or not, McPhee has already done something few, if any, Minnesota wrestlers have ever accomplished.

It began in seventh grade when McPhee pinned his first opponent at 106 pounds. Since then, he’s pinned a wrestler at every single weight class — 13 in all.

That also includes heavyweight, the final weight he needed. He gave up a lot of weight just to get a pin there this year.

“Kind of more in disbelief if anything. You’re just like, you got a pin at every weight class? Like, no one really thinks that that’s a thing, but I guess it is now,” said McPhee.

Eric McPhee is Zak’s coach and dad.

“A lot of congratulations, like, ‘Wow, that’s cool. I’ve never heard of that type of thing.’ And it’s kind of a novelty but a cool story, too,” said Eric McPhee.

He said it’s safe to say his son has made his wrestling mark in a part of the state typically known for hockey. Rare feats are cool, but the focus now is for his son to finish off an undefeated season at state.

“I’m sure driving home from the tournament on Sunday there will be a lot of emotions. And, uh, memory lane type of circumstances there,” said Zak McPhee.

He finished second last year, and he advanced to the state semifinals Friday afternoon.

He plans to wrestle at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire next year, where he will likely major in pre-med.

