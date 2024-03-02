Drivers describe dangerous Highway 50 conditions: “Couldn’t even see the road”

By Brandon Downs

POLLOCK PINES, California (KOVR) — Wet and snowy weather made for dangerous driving conditions up Highway 50.

There’s been heavy downpours to snow and wind up and down Highway 50 on Friday. In Pollock Pines, it was pretty consistent with high winds and heavy rain.

Many people are planning on hunkering down for the weekend. A snow-blanketed Highway 50 has drivers chaining up and driving slow.

“Couldn’t even see the road, there was like no road to see,” Roy said, who left Reno.

Roy was with his family Friday driving from Reno.

“Even though I have four-wheel drive it was still slippery, you can’t beat the snow,” Roy said.

Caltrans is enforcing chain controls just south of Kyburz at 4,000 feet. High winds and heavy snow brought down a tree blocking a portion of the road.

Chain installers were urging drivers to take caution while passing through the summit.

“There’s a lot of snow, especially at 5,000 feet, there’s a lot of snow,” said chain installer Robert Eliot.

To the south, neighbors in Pollock Pines stocked up ahead of a wet and potentially snowy weekend.

“We have had a few snowfalls but we expect our worst snowfall so far this year over the weekend,” said Jim, a Pollock Pines resident.

He said a generator is necessary for those living in Pollock Pines. He expects it’ll come in handy this weekend.

“I do expect with the high winds the power will go out this weekend, it might not, but we’re ready if it does,” Jim said.

On Highway 50, chains are required from Kybruz to Meyers.

