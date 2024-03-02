83-year-old dies after falling off boat and into lake, Troup County sheriff says

By HOPE DEAN

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — An 83-year-old man from Carrollton is dead after he fell off of a boat Saturday morning, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

Troup County 911 received a call about the possible drowning, which happened on West Point Lake near the whitewater access area, after 9 a.m. The man was pulled from the water by his wife and other boaters, who tried CPR until first responders arrived.

The man died on the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

“This incident appears to be a tragic accident,” the statement added.

West Point Lake stretches 35 miles along the Chattahoochee River, partially crossing the Alabama-Georgia state line.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.