Lawmakers propose for all camps to be licensed

By Susan Raff, Kimberlyn Bouley

Click here for updates on this story

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Lawmakers want all camps to be licensed and have more inspections.

There are hundreds of camps in Connecticut but not all of them are regulated.

“Connecticut has a long history of resident camps. Some have operated over a hundred years that are well established from reputable organizations but there are a lot of camps that are one week. They are a good idea somebody has, but they may not be meeting the minimum health and safety standards,” said Representative Pat Boyd/D-Pomfret.

Jane Bielefield from CT Camping Association feels that all camps should be regulated and supports lawmakers who are pushing for more oversight.

“It’s a good thing, I think we need to really take a look at the municipal camps that are not licensed,” said Bielefield.

There have been problems at a few Connecticut camps.

Some camps have closed abruptly and left parents struggling to pick up their kids.

Parents made several complaints for Camp Laurel in Lebanon for counselors yelling at children and taking a child’s medication.

“We can ask on the license application if they have had their license revoked in another state, so if there’s been a problem in another state, we will know ahead of time. So, we don’t need to issue them a license,” said Commissioner Beth Bye from the Office of Early Childhood.

The intent is to make a more enjoyable experience for all children.

Lawmakers hope with more oversight, they can accomplish that.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.