2 people shot and killed “execution style” in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park

By Joe Brandt

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — A man and a woman were found dead in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park on Thursday night with gunshot wounds to the head, police said.

A 911 call came in just before 11 p.m. after someone found a body on the 3800 block of Mount Pleasant Drive in East Fairmount Park. The area is near the historic Mount Pleasant Mansion and the Dairy Fields.

Medics and police who arrived at the scene found the body of a 38-year-old woman next to the body of a 48-year-old man in a gully along the road. Three spent shell casings were found nearby, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

“At this point it appears they were both shot and killed execution style,” Small said. “Not only because they were laying next to each other. … It appears the shooter or shooters were standing very very close to these two victims when the shots were fired, since the ballistic evidence was right there, just a few feet away.”

Small said records list a Philadelphia address for the woman, while police are not certain where the man is from.

Police were able to identify both victims. Their identities are not being released pending notification to their families.

Small said there are surveillance cameras at the Mount Pleasant Mansion, which is about half a block from the scene. Police are hopeful their footage can reveal more about a possible shooter or shooters.

