Urgency rising in search for missing teen with autism in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — The search for a missing Sumner County teenager at the center of an Amber Alert continues.

Searches around the county are intensifying for 15-year-old Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers, who has a form of autism.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies are urging people in the area to check their surveillance videos for signs of Rogers.

The Amber Alert was issued due to the teen being off his medicine, which could compromise his health.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office is discouraging the public from engaging in any freelance searches since they believe it could impede progress. At this point, investigators said nothing is leading them to suspect foul play took place yet, and said the family has been cooperating.

Officials said their search for Rogers intensifies each day, with the teen off his medicine and the potential for chilly, wet weather on Wednesday.

“We’re concerned about the weather because we’re not exactly sure what he’s dressed in, and we could have some flurries tomorrow,” Ken Weidner, director of the Sumner County Emergency Management Agency, said. “You lose body temperature 30 times faster when you’re wet than when you’re dry.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 615-451-3838 or 1-800-TBI-FIND. Additional numbers include Emergency Communications Control at 615-451-4738 or Detective Carter at 615-442-1854.

