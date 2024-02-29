Union Pacific Railroad: Paving the Future for Houston’s Community Through Generous Grants

By Francis Page, Jr.

Feb. 29, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Union Pacific Railroad a cornerstone of America’s transportation network with over 160 years of history, continues to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the communities it serves, particularly in the vibrant city of Houston. This commitment was showcased at the celebratory luncheon held at King Ranch Texas Kitchen Restaurant on Feb. 21, 2024, honoring the recipients of the 2023 Union Pacific Foundation Community Ties Giving Program.

In the heart of Houston, home to more than 1,600 Union Pacific employees, the event was a testament to the company’s deep roots and dedication to enhancing the city’s prosperity and wellbeing. The luncheon celebrated the disbursement of $700,000 in grants to 50 deserving non-profits, witnessed by a gathering of 100 people, including 50 community, business, and elected leaders.

The testimonials from three grant recipients — Kathleen Ownby from SPARK Parks, Marci Mir from El Centro De Corazon, and Sheroo Mukhtiar from SER Jobs — highlighted the transformative impact of these grants on their organizations and the communities they serve.

As Union Pacific Railroad strides into the future, they invite non-profit organizations to be a part of this journey of community enhancement. Non-profits passionate about creating safe, prosperous, and inclusive communities can apply for a 2024 grant starting April 1, 2024. To learn more about the application process and to take the first step towards securing a grant, please visit Union Pacific Foundation Grant Application.

Union Pacific’s leadership, including Beth Whited, President of the Union Pacific Railroad and Union Pacific Foundation, Lisa Stark, Vice President of Public Affairs; Clint Schelbitzki, Assistant Vice President of Public Affairs; Richard Zientek, Senior Director of Public Affairs; and Toni Harrison, Union Pacific spokesperson were present to underscore the railroad’s dedication to community ties.

Through the Community Ties Giving Program, Union Pacific aims to support non-profits that align with the company’s pillars of community spaces, safety, workforce development, and environmental stewardship. In line with their mission to build America, the program aims to invest in high-quality non-profits and programs that bring about significant change in the communities where Union Pacific operates and where its employees call home.

“Union Pacific has a long history of supporting local groups and organizations where our employees live and work and where we operate. Our railroad’s roots run deep in Houston, home to more than 1,600 of our employees. We celebrate and honor all these nonprofits receiving grants, knowing they will make Houston the best place to work, raise a family and operate a business,” said Clint Schelbitzki, assistant vice president of Public Affairs for Union Pacific Railroad.

Union Pacific Railroad remains resolute in its mission to not only connect cities and industries but also to forge a future where communities like Houston can flourish in a secure, sustainable, and inclusive environment.

For more info, visit .up.com/index.htm

