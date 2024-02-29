Two police officers, 1 court employee injured in Independence

By KCTV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

INDEPENDENCE, Missouri (KCTV) — Two Independence police officers were shot Thursday afternoon while responding to a residence in northeast Independence.

The police department stated that there may be a person still inside the residence near North Elsea Smith Road and East Bundschu Road.

“IPD is currently at a residence near Elsea Smith and Bundschu Road,” IPD said in a Facebook statement. “There were reports of shots fired around that residence. Two officers have been transported with gunshot wounds. We will update as we have available information.”

A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said a third person injured was a civil process officer. Sheriff Darryl Forte clarified that no Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies were injured in the shooting.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.