Trudeau ‘devastated’ by Mulroney’s death, says he ‘never stopped working for Canadians’

TORONTO (CTV Network) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he was “devastated” to learn of Brian Mulroney’s passing.

“He never stopped working for Canadians, and he always sought to make this country an even better place to call home,” Trudeau said in a statement Thursday evening. “I’ll never forget the insights he shared with me over the years – he was generous, tireless, and incredibly passionate. As we mourn his passing and keep his family and friends in our thoughts, let us also acknowledge – and celebrate – Mr. Mulroney’s role in building the modern, dynamic, and prosperous country we all know today.”

Mulroney died Thursday at the age of 84. Mulroney was Canada's 18th prime minister and held the position for the Progressive Conservatives from 1984 to 1993.

“On behalf of my mother and our family, it is with great sadness we announce the passing of my father,” his daughter and Ontario MPP Caroline Mulroney said on social media. “He died peacefully, surrounded by family.”

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called Mulroney “one of our greatest ever statesmen” who brought “transformational change” to Canada as prime minister.

“He unleashed free enterprise, crushed inflation, restored fiscal sanity and concluded one of the greatest free trade agreements the world has ever seen, which remains largely in place today,” Poilievre said in a statement. “I will always be thankful for his candid advice and generous mentorship to me personally. All Canadians are grateful for his immense sacrifice and the lasting legacy he leaves us all.”

In a social media post, federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said he was saddened by the news of Mulroney’s passing.

“He made an important contribution to Canada, including protecting our environment – leading the world in tackling acid rain and banning chemicals that were destroying the ozone layer,” Singh wrote. “He was also a strong opponent of Apartheid, leading the efforts to sanction South Africa by Commonwealth nations.”

