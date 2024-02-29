Solar eclipse brings educational opportunities to Texarkana students

By Julie Parr

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTBS) — A rare natural phenomenon will occur this Spring.

As the moon slides across the sun, casting a shadow that will sweep across the continent, millions will cast their gaze to the sky to witness a total solar eclipse.

With Texarkana in the path of totality, local educators have been busy informing the community about this once-in-a-lifetime event.

“For the older kids we have matching games, and putting things in order, like their distance from the sun, largest to smallest, things like that,” explained Nancy Whittemore of the Texarkana Public Library.

Whittemore says they’re taking advantage of resource kits from the Arkansas State Library to teach students of all ages about the total solar eclipse. Activities are planned in the schools and at the library.

Librarian Morgan Chance says they’re also teaching about importance of proper eye protection.

“You cannot look at the sun, hopefully everyone knows that. With the solar glasses we have, we’ll be giving out a lot of glasses to the public,” said Chance.

Morriss Elementary School Principal Lauren Pilgreen says their students are learning about the science behind the solar eclipse, as well as taking a hands on approach to prepare students for the event.

“They’re learning the pieces and parts of solar viewers then using recycled materials they’re going to create their own unique solar viewer. We’ll have those available for us that day,” said Pilgreen.

She says they’ve also partnered with the high school for a special project involving the schools two large telescopes.

“Not only will be be able to have our students out there with their own individual glasses, but we’ll have a hand-crafted solar viewer that we’ll put on our telescope to be able to see the details of the solar eclipse,” said Pilgreen.

While the library has plenty of activities leading up to the solar eclipse, the staff is still working on a plan for April 8.

Whittemore is excited students will be able to get this experience right in their backyards.

“I told them there’s not going to be another one for a couple hundred years in this area. The next one will be somewhere in the Middle East. I tell them to really enjoy it because it’s probably the only one they’re going to see,” said Whittemore.

For more information about the events and programs for the upcoming solar eclipse in Texarkana, go to solarbrationtxk.com.

