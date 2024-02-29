Judge rules Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones must take paternity test

By KTVT Staff

DALLAS, Texas (KTVT) — A judge has ruled Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones must take a paternity test to determine if he is the biological father of a 27-year-old woman who filed suit against him in 2022.

The woman, in a lawsuit, claims Jones and her mother had a relationship during the mid-1990s.

CBS News Texas reached out to Alexandra Davis’ attorney, who confirmed the ruling.

“Today was a huge victory for many families,” said attorney Kris Hayes, who is representing Davis. “(The judge’s) ruling proves that being a rich, powerful person does not mean you are above the law.”

“Alex no longer has to hide her truth and hopefully she will get the peace she has always deserved. Alex is a shining star and deserves to be recognized as such.”

CBS News Texas also reached out to Royce West, one of Jones’ lawyers, for comment. As of late Wednesday, West had not responded.

Jones’ lawyers previously labeled it a monetary extortion attempt.

