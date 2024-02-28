One of the gators rescued from Kiski River among animals killed in reptile rescue fire

By WGAL Staff

Click here for updates on this story

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Dozens of animals died in a fire that broke out at Nate’s Reptile Rescue Monday in western Pennsylvania.

Among those that perished was an alligator that made headlines since last year.

Neo the gator did not survive the fire. Neo was missing for more than months before he was rescued from the Kiski River just a few weeks ago.

Neo was one of more than 70 reptiles and exotic animals killed in the blaze.

The Trib reports another famous Kiski River gator, Chomper, was rescued from the fire but his exact condition was unknown.

Many local fire departments responded to fight the flames, including units from South Park, Broughton and Pleasant Hills.

The Library Volunteer Fire Company tells Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 that they were able to rescue several of the animals.

“It was a lot of heavy smoke inside. So when we got in there, we noticed there were some reptiles,” said Matt Gwynn, first lieutenant of the company. “And so me and a few others, we started a bucket brigading them all out of there. So a bunch of turtles, a few alligators. One lizard, I believe, was rescued as well.”

The rescue housed more than 100 animals. Champion’s Crusaders out of Armstrong County is set to host a fundraiser this weekend benefitting Nate’s Reptile Rescue,

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.