Man accused of raping, killing 18-year-old Madeline Bills pleads not guilty

By Cameron Sibert

NORMAN, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A man accused of raping and murdering an 18-year-old Moore High School student in early 2023 pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in a Cleveland County court.

Chace Cook is charged in connection with the death of 18-year-old Madeline Bills. In April, investigators say he sexually assaulted and killed Bills in her bedroom in Moore. Just over a week later, Cook was arrested near Chicago.

Investigators say Bills had thoughts of moving because of Cook.

“She was scared of him, and she told some friends she thought about moving back into the residence because of that,” said Lt. Wes Yost, with the Moore Police Department. “But no signs that were given to police at all to let us know to be aware of him.”

While in court on Wednesday, Cook stood silent as the court entered a not guilty plead on his behalf.

Bills was a week away from graduating from Moore High School. She is described by friends as a “light on earth.”

In a statement, Bills’ family previously told KOCO 5 that they support prosecutors as they seek the death penalty.

