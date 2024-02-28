Furry Friends rehabilitates dog left for euthanasia at County shelter

By Taylor Hernandez

JUPITER, Florida (WPBF) — Juliet was taken to the shelter for euthanasia after she was attacked by other dogs, but the team at Furry Friends saved and rehabilitated her.

She is a Portuguese Water Dog/Poodle Mix.

Juliet was brought to the ACC to be euthanized after her owner came home and found she had been viciously attacked by two other dogs. She had puncture wounds all over her body, limb swelling, bleeding, and bruising, but her wounds were not life-threatening, just an inconvenience to her previous family.

At 11-years-young Juliet is fully trained and very gentle. She is affectionate and loves all people.

To celebrate Leap Day, all adoptions (excluding puppies) are $29 on Leap Day, which is tomorrow February 29, at Furry Friends.

