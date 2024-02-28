Criminal organization indicted for carjacking spree, violent crimes



WJZ, MARYLAND ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE, CNN

By Paul Gessler

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — Six people, including two teens, have been charged in connection with dozens of violent crimes, Baltimore and Maryland officials announced Tuesday.

An indictment details a spree of carjackings, robberies, and burglaries – some that led to shootings, and even a murder.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown rattled off dozens of charges during a press conference.

Anecio Rodriguez faces 156 counts, including murder, while Lovelle Little is facing 269 counts. Kevin Mills has been charged with 86 counts, and Twan Ellis with 67. All the men are facing charges related to conspiracy, organized crime, and theft.

“The group would wear masks and dark clothing and approach the victims in an organized fashion while displaying handguns, which they’d often point at victims’ heads,” Katie Dorian, of the Attorney General’s office said.

The investigation into the group, which was led by the Baltimore Police Department and the ATF, began after tge murder of Delaka Augins. Augins was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking in November 2022.

“Marylanders deserve to feel safe at home and in their neighborhoods and communities. Through the tremendous dedication of my Office’s Criminal Division, along with law enforcement partners, this group has been brought to justice, and residents can rest easier knowing these criminals are off our streets,” Brown said.

State investigators say several stolen cars were found in the Coppin Heights, and Ash-Co-East neighborhoods of West Baltimore, which they say served as a hub to the groups’ operation.

“The individuals would target victims who’d just parked their cars and were exiting their vehicles, or walking to and from their homes or getting gas,” Dorian said.

Prosecutors are charging the case in Baltimore County, since they allege the conspiracy stretched there too. One of the juveniles charged as an adult has a pending transfer motion in an effort to move the case to juvenile court.

