52-year-old inmate dies Monday at Nebraska corrections facility

By Jake Anderson

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KETV) — A 52-year-old inmate died Monday at a Lincoln corrections facility, according to the Nebraska Department of Correction Services.

Jose Cabrera-Lomeli was serving 160 to 220 years at the Reception and Treatment Center for multiple counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

A cause of death hasn’t been determined, but officials said that Cabrera-Lomeli was being treated for a medical condition.

A grand jury will investigate Cabrera-Lomeli’s death, as is standard practice.

